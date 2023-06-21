LUBBOCK, Texas—Reliant offered ways we can save on our energy bill during these hot Summer months. Since 2017, Reliant has been an active member of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. Plus, they are a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics. Their commitment to our community is as strong as their Texas roots. Their donation and volunteer efforts to the South Plains Food Bank and other community partners provide support to families in and around Lubbock. Find out more at reliant.com/Lubbock.