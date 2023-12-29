LUBBOCK, Texas— Just like comparing and shopping for cell phone or internet plans, retail electric competition means customers can shop for their own electric plan, comparing pricing, types of fuel resources, and overall contract terms. Retail Electric Competition begins January 5. These electric providers from around the state will sell power to Lubbock residents. LP&L will not be a retail electric provider and will not partner with any retailers or trade groups related with competition and the retail electric market. Find out more at lpandl.com and reliant.com/Lubbock.