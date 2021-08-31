Results are in for Texas State Fair’s Big Tex Choice Awards, along with what to expect this year

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas State Fair is set to kick off September 25th and fair organizers said masks will be mandatory outdoors in crowded settings, at some independent vendor booths and indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Today we spoke with the organizers about that along with Sunday announced the winners of the 17th annual Big TexChoice Awards: Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls, which won best taste-savory and most creative, and The Armadillo, which won best taste-sweet. The two creations were picked by a panel of judges, who also tried eight other creative and crazy food items.

Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls by Gourmet Royale is a family recipe that “represents the true essence of New Orleans,” the release states. The balls include roux topped with Gulf Coast shrimp, stewed chicken, blue crab meat, and andouille sausage. They are then rolled in a mixture of saltine crackers and breadcrumb batter, then fried.