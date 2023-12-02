LUBBOCK, Texas—He credits most of his success to being in the space of great artists through Cactus Theater and Caldwell Entertainment. Local songwriter and singer, Richard Bowles, has a new album titled “Some Days Are Hard”. He is having a free album release concert with a full band of Lubbock’s best on December 3 at 6:00 p.m. at The Ranch at Reese Event Center. Find out more on Facebook, Caldwell Entertainment.