LUBBOCK, Texas— Food Trucks for a Cause is using local food truck to give back to our local nonprofits. This is a burger made from scratch at Rollnbros food truck. They set up once a month so the Lubbock community can enjoy a variety of food all in one spot. Each month they choose a local nonprofit to donate part of the proceeds from all the participating food trucks. Follow them at @ftfaclbk.