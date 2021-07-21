Ronald McDonald House Charity has three awesome events coming up

LUBBOCK, Texas – The First Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest. All proceeds from this event help keep families close during their child’s medical crisis. FORMAT:
Four Person Scramble

LOCATION:
The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
3720 4th Street
Lubbock, TX 79415 

Join RMHC of the Southwest for our 20th season of Quarterback S.A.C.K.! Our kick-off lunch will feature TTU’s Defensive Line Coach and our Quarterback S.A.C.K. Chair-Coach, Coach Paul Randolph, and other special guests. We will get an overview of the upcoming Texas Tech Football season and how our team is going to bring the D and get the S.A.C.K.s.Tickets: $30 per person.To purchase tickets or to pledge visit:
www.rmhcsouthwest.com/quarterback-sack or by contacting Julie, Shalah, or Meghan at (806) 744-8877. 

Grab your family and friends to celebrate the end of summer with RMHC of the Southwest!Join us at Main Event in Lubbock for bowling, games, golf, and food. We’ll have a blast saying goodbye to summer while also giving back to families who have sick or injured children in the hospital.20% of all proceeds will go to RMHC of the Southwest to #KeepFamiliesClose. They earn money on sales (pre-tax) of arcade games, food, gift cards, activities, and nonalcoholic beverages. Drop receipts at the end of the night into the receipt drop off box to ensure your purchase is accounted for.

