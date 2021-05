SUNDOWN, Texas – Roughneck Range Sundown Golf Course is a 9-hole High Plains course is a bit different from other small-town Panhandle courses. It is longer (over 3,100 yards) with two par 5s over 500 yards, and the greens are extremely large, so large that the club puts two flagsticks on every hole to make. Also, do not miss out on their Memorial Weekend scramble. Details linked in the flyer or their Facebook page here.