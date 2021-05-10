Ruffles and Rust Expo happening at the Civic Center this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Ruffles and Rust Expo is a traveling boutique show! Showcasing Vintage, Hand Crafted, Home Decor and lots of Blingy Boutique items. A traveling boutique show. Showcasing vintage, hand crafted, home décor and boutique items. The Ruffles and Rust Expo brings as many as 100 different vendors from different states across the country to one location. If you’re looking to get some great vintage items, beautiful home décor, the latest fashions or just some flashy bling this is the place to be. Over 30,000 square feet of shopping. A shop-till-you-drop paradise. Everything you could ever want for you and your home.

May 15+16 | Saturday 9-4 | Sunday 11-4

Lubbock Civic Center – Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/ruffles-and-rust-expo-lubbock-tickets-153212652167