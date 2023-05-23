LUBBOCK, Texas—Live racing will begin Memorial Day weekend at Ruidoso Downs Racetrack. You might be surprised when you see the changes, new dining experiences, new seats and more. Ruidoso Downs is a horse racing track in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico. The track hosts both Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing, notably theAll-American Futurity, the richest race in Quarter Horse racing. The Ruidoso Downs Racetrack is located at 26225 US 70 Ruidoso Downs, NM, 88346. Find out more by visiting raceruidoso.com, calling 575-378-4431, checking the business out on Facebook @raceruidoso and Instagram @ruidosodowns or visiting discoverruidoso.com.