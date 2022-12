LUBBOCK, Texas— Ruidoso Winter Park is celebrating 25 years of fun in Ruidoso, New Mexico. This is the largest snow tubing in New Mexico and offers fun for all ages. Located at the bottom of Sierra Blanca, this premiere snow play area offers some of the most exciting tubing. Visit their website at ruidosowinterpark.com to find out more about their VIP Igloo Packages. For more information: (575) 336-7079, discoverruidoso.com.