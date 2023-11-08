LUBBOCK, Texas—Looking for a way to give this holiday season. The Christmas for Kids with Saint Francis Ministries is raising funds to provide Christmas to all 1300 plus children in foster care in this area. A big thank you to Vexus Fiber for their donation. This fundraiser relies on the community’s support to fulfill wish list items for all the children in care. Ways to donate: Text CFK to 53-555, Christmas-for-kids.org. For more information call 806-473-7472 or visit saintfrancisministries.org.