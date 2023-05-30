LUBBOCK, Texas— Saint Francis Ministries may be fairly new to Lubbock, but they are doing mighty things. We learned more about their mission in our sharing the love show. They offer several programs including helping survivors of child sex trafficking, adults with disabilities, people wanting to break addictive behaviors and more. Saint Francis Ministries is currently in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi. Their independent faith-based nonprofit has been helping children and families since 1945. Find out more at saintfrancisministries.org.