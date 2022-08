LUBBOCK, Texas— LUBBOCK, Texas— Join Llano Estacado Winery for a day of live music, salsa tasting and house-made Sangrias. The sixth annual Sangria and Salsa fest will be held on August 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visit the website to purchase a ticket. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.