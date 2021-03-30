Sam’s Southern Eatery now open in Lubbock on 34th street

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sam’s Southern Eatery was founded on an idea of bringing great Southern cuisine to the people. They wanted to be able to serve special recipes and show the restaurant business that you can have amazing flavor and huge portions, all at a very reasonable price! In 2008 they opened the first location in Shreveport, Louisiana; they now have grown to over fifty-one locations in nine Southern states with over 750 employees. Offering high-quality food, healthy eating options, and generous portions at competitive prices is what drives their success.