LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s time to check this one off the holiday list. Lubbock’s Santa Land is back for the 67th year. You will experience festivities for the whole family including local entertainment and new animated displays. This favorite holiday attraction is free to attend through Thursday, December 21st, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Find out more on Facebook, Lubbock Parks and Recreation or at playlubbock.com.