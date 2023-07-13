LUBBOCK, Texas— This car show keeps getting better and better. The 27th Caprock Classic Car Show, Saturday, July 15 on the Campus of Lubbock Christian University at the Rip Griffin Center. This event is free to attend and there is still time to register your cool car for only $35.00. This is a family fun event with silent auction and raffle items ,food trucks, activities for the kids like superhero photo ops, a duck pond, a hot wheels race, face painting and more. Plus, all proceeds benefit local charities. Find out more at CaprockClassicCarClub.org.