LUBBOCK, Texas—Say Selfie LBK is a place where you have endless possibilities for fun & creativity! It’s an interactive experience where you are the canvas and can let your creative vibes flow. With over 20 ever-changing photo areas, Say Selfie LBK is sure you will have an experience like none before! You are the photographer, but they encourage professional photographers as well. Head out to Say Selfie LBK and create your picture-perfect look! They are located at 11915 Frankford Ave, #100. Reach out at 806-701-7457, sayselfielbk.com or on Facebook, Say Selfie Lbk.