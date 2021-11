LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Children’s Business Fair will be hosted Saturday, November 6th at the Science spectrum Museum! The community is welcome to head out from 10-2 p.m. and shop from over 30 vendor booths set up by kids aged 6 to 18! This is the 2nd annual fair which offers kids an opportunity to develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy and sell at this one day marketplace! There is no entrance fee so grab some cash and head out!