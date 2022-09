LUBBOCK, Texas—A fun way to give back and get ready for bird hunting. The Caprock Classic Shootout benefiting Scouting in the South Plains is Thursday, September 17 at 9:00 a.m. at the Lubbock Shooting complex. This event will benefit the scouting programs for our youth ages five through 18. You can sign up and learn more about Scouting by calling Nathan Baie at 806-747-2631.