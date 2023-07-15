LUBBOCK, Texas—Ruidoso Winter Park offers the only Mountain Coaster in the state of New Mexico boasting 5100 feet of waves, dips, plus a 360-degree helix! Drivers control the speed of their cart with maximum speeds of 25mph; plus, Screaming Eagle Mountain Coaster has a state-of-the-art collision avoidance system to make sure each rider can enjoy their ride safely. Find out more at RuidosoWinterPark, Facebook: RuidosoWinterPark, Instagram: @ruidosos_winter_park.