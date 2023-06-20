LUBBOCK, Texas—Season tickets for the Lubbock Symphony’s 2023-2024 season are available now. The season is titled “Best Of” as Music Director, David Cho, has curated an enchanting season with many recognizable works. The season ticket includes the Masterworks Series, which will feature exceptional works, composers, and guest artists. By purchasing a season ticket, you receive all 5 Masterworks for the price of 4, and receive early access to their special events including, “Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert.” Purchase your tickets: (806) 762-1688, lubbocksymphony.org.