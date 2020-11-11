See Lubbock in a new way with Flatlands Dance Theatre’s virtual show Hometown

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Flatlands Dance Theatre’s 11 th season premiere of Hometown invites audiences to experience through the arts what makes our Lubbock community and our South Plains region so special. From the beautiful big skies to expansive canyons and cotton fields, friendly people, and rich cultural traditions and history, we believe our hometown is worthy of celebration. See our hometown from a new perspective in FDT’s newest production, Hometown.

Tickets available for purchase via the FDT website, www.flatlandsdance.org 

Once you purchase a ticket, you will have access to view Hometown at your convenience anytime during the week of November 13 th -20th .

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar