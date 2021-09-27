Seeds of Encouragement offering youth programs to everyone

LUBBOCK, Texas – Seeds of Encouragement is a faith based non profit organization established in 2019. We believe in providing various opportunities for youth to tap into their gifts while being educating at the same time. The youth programs we provide are as follows: Promise Praise Dance Production (boys and girls ages 5-18); “The Blessed” basketball team (boys and girls grades 5th & 6th) seasonal; Writer’s Workshop grades 3-12 (Always Write for Girls & Masters of Text for boys); Kingdom Driven Company for aspiring actors for all youth ages 5-18; Seeds of Education which provide tutoring services for struggling readers and writers. New programs to come are Restoring Readers Book club, Sewing Circle, “Life with A Purpose” through ART, Financial Literacy, and “His Presence” in motion fitness. There is also educational field trips, community service, and fundraising event opportunities.

