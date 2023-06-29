LUBBOCK, Texas—This new boutique is having a grand opening on Saturday, July 1 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. with food vendors, mimosas, Botox, permanent jewelry and more. Shades of Grace Boutique is excited to serve the Lubbock community great fashion, including their exclusive lines, at 3806 50th street, suite 200. Find them at shadesofgraceboutique.com, on Instagram, shadesofgrace_boutique.