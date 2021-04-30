Shallowater City Wide Garage Sale all day Saturday benefiting local Lions Club

SHALLOWATER, Texas – Join in the fun for the 3rd annual Shallowater city wide garage sale May 1st! It’s going to be a great day to set up shop or do some serious shopping of your own! To participate please fill out this google form and we will keep a running list of all garages to shop!

The events will kick off at 7 AM with a 5kish Fun Run sponsored by The Gym Shallowater 706 7th. Meet there if you would like to join! Fun Run shirts are limited at this time but come on out and run with everyone!

From 7 AM to 11 AM Lysha’s will be serving breakfast with coffee guest downtown, Tierras Planas Roasters.

Starting at 7:30 AM there are garage sales throughout town that will be opening.

Many of the families and kids will also have lemonade day stands set up throughout town. These ladies will be presenting a few prizes to some of the kiddos for the best lemonade stands! Please send your lemonade stand pictures with your address to be judged to the “Shallowater City Wide Garage Sale FB page”.

The Texas Military Department in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Management will be on hand to administer Covid vaccines. They will be located at the 12th street Church of Christ from 9-4. There is no pre-registration, it is a walk in site. The vaccine administered will be Pfizer.

From 10 AM to 3 PM downtown will be blocked with a variety of vendors and our local stores open. Shine A Little Photography will be offering complementary pictures of your kids in a cute lemonade stand photo op!

Box of Charm will donate 30% of sales to Shallowater Lions Club.

Last but not least, from 11 AM to 3 PM at Shallowater High School southeast parking lot there will be a variety of food trucks.