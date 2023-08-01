LUBBOCK, Texas—The Shallowater Education Foundation is selling tickets to their All In for Shallowater Casino Night Gala. This fundraiser event will be Friday, August 18 at the Spirit Ranch. Come out for a great cause and enjoy dinner, live and silent auctions, live music and more. Purchase tickets and get more information at shallowatereducationfoundation.org.
by: Brandi Driggers
