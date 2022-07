LUBBOCK, Texas—Shaquita Norris, CEO, of A Better Life for the Sicklee (ABLS) uses her journey with sickle cell to help others. Morris is the Author of two books: ‘The Chronicles of a Warrior’ and ‘A journey of a strong black woman living with sickle cell anemia.’ To purchase the books, go to www.Abetterlifeforthesicklee.com