Sheriff Vega Memorial Benefit and Ride on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – On July 11th, 2020 the community lost Sheriff Vega. Now the West Texas ladies of Law Enforcement, Twisted-Cycles, and the Los Carnales La Familia MC, are holding a benefit and ride in his honor on Saturday, August 29, 2020. All proceeds from the benefit will be donated to Rachel Vega and their family. The benefit will include food and retail vendors and the ride will be led by The Los Carnales La Familia MC. The ride will begin at 2 pm. (KSU at 2) They will take a short ride to Tahoka, Texas where Sheriff Vega resided, passing the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office and end the ride back at Twisted Cycles. There will be a $15 per motorcycle and $5 per passenger fee for the ride.