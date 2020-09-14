Shiner Straight Shooters now available for you to enjoy

LUBBOCK, Texas – Shiner’s newest take on hard seltzer, Straight Shooter, is launching in stores the week of Aug. 31. The craft-brewed drink is straightforward and naturally gluten-free with zero carbs, zero sugar and only 90 calories per serving.

Brewed deep in the heart of Texas, Straight Shooter is available in four flavors: Wild Cherry, Lemonade, Mango, and Grapefruit & Lime and will be available in a variety pack 12-pack cans, Lemonade 6-pack cans, and Wild Cherry 6-pack cans. Seltzer-drinkers can be found at major retailers where Shiner is sold.