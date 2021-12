LUBBOCK, Texas– Christmas is right around the corner and Jessica Garrett is making your holiday shopping a little easier with two back to back Sip and Shop events this weekend! On Thursday, December 16th head to Vintage Township from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a free shopping experience with 25 vendors to choose from! Then on Saturday, December 18th you can head over to the Bus Event Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to shop all the amazing goodies 50 vendors have to offer!