LUBBOCK, Texas - Twice a year Dillard's host a Fit for the Cure event and one is happening right now. This event helps with breast cancer research and all you have to do is get fit for a bra (you do not have to buy one) Dillard's will donate $2 to Susan G. Komen Foundation for their breast cancer research. If you purchase that bra they will donate another $2 to the foundation. Plus they have gifts with purchase as well!