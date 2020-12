LUBBOCK, Texas - The holiday season can be a very tough time for anyone, but especially hard for veterans. Thinking about the times that were missed while on deployment or those that were lost during the holiday season can sometimes be overwhelming. Refuge Services’ Veteran Program is anequine assisted therapy facility that helps with mental health issues facing veterans from thenewly transitioned to the old-time veteran. Refuge Services offers an extensive out-patienttherapy program that consists of four phases that include therapeutic riding, equine assistedpsychotherapy, starting colts (starting a young horse) and/or EMDR, and pay it forward. Ourforty plus week program consists of the same program outline, but is personalized to eachindividual person.Refuge Services, Inc. is a non-profit organization that is community sponsored and providesservices at no cost to veterans. The Veteran’s Program, Operation Refuge, is an extensive, nontraditional program that incorporates equine-assisted therapy in helping veterans manageemotional wounds that prevent them from living the life they deserve. Horses are powerfultherapeutic partners and help veterans open up in ways that traditional therapy cannot. Theprogram helps veterans overcome obstacles and achieve life goals by reducing undesirablesymptoms, restoring ability to trust, building relationship skills, increasing confidence, anddeveloping problem-solving skills.

Website: www.refugeservices.org