LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association (LPCA) is having their Sip ‘N’ Shop on Sunday, August 27 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. This fundraiser will be at The Atrium at Jerry’s, 10409 FM 1585. Proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association. Find more information on the Facebook page Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association.