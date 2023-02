LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s a Sip & Shop with 70 plus local vendors, food trucks, wine, a diamond earring giveaway and more. This will be a family, kid and pet friendly event on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Crossroad Event Center. Find out more at the Facebook events: Sip & Shop at Crossroad Event Center.