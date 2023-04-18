LUBBOCK, Texas—The Texas Tech Club to host a Showdown at the Jones. This is a food competition to benefit the South Plains Food Bank. Texas Tech Club is excited to bring a “Chopped” style competition to Jones AT&T Stadium that is open to the public! This event will take place Thursday, April 20 at 6:00 p.m. A group of volunteer Chefs from around Lubbock including the Club’s very own Chef Hector Hernandez will be competing to create the best dish using only ingredients that would come in a South Plains Food Bank box. With a secret panel of judges coming together to decide a winner, the first Showdown at the Jones will not be the event to miss! More information and tickets/sponsorships available here: https://go.clubcorpcharityauctions.com/showdownatthejones/Campaign/Details