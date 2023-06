LUBBOCK, Texas—Free shred day at Alliance Credit Union is Saturday, June 10 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 6219 Spur 327. There will be food trucks and a car payment giveaway (your loan does not have to be financed at Alliance). Donations can be made and will benefit the Alliance Credit Union Scholarship Foundation. Find out more at alliancecufoundation.org.