LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Community Theatre presents Shrek Jr and Winnie the Pooh. Plus, they are having a family reunion on July 29 from 3:00p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and the public is invited to come hang out and meet all those involved at LCT. There will be food trucks, bouncy houses and more. LCT is located at 3101 35th Street. For tickets and more information on show times, visit lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.