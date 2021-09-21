Sign-ups now open for Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers, our participants don’t stop when something’s in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening — and you can join us at your local event or Walk From Home in your neighborhood. No matter where you participate, know that your health and safety are our top priorities. All local events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, they ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.

They will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees. If you prefer to Walk From Home, you can still engage in many Walk-day experiences through our mobile app.