Sign ups open for LCT’s Volume 3, deadline is less than a month away

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Community Theater’s Vol 3 is underway! Join the LCT’s sketch comedy show LCT Live”ish” . They are looking to highlight actors, singers, songwriters, and writers. Please submit a filmed monologue, song, or script to lctliveish@lubbockcommunitytheatre.org. The only requirement is you must be 16 and up and you must be able to film your scenes or if in Lubbock, meet up with health guidelines to film with our production crew. Scripts should be short-form being around 3-4 mins or less. You must get your videos in by Feb 7th at midnight!