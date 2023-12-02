LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 19th annual Vernacular Music Center. The “Light Out of Darkness” Solstice Show is Sunday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Hall Crickets Theater. You will enjoy songs, tunes, stories, dances, and recitations from the season during this free and family-friendly show. Find out more on social media, @Vernacular Music Center or at www.vernacularmusiccenter.org.