LUBBOCK, Texas -- The South Plains SPCA will be hosting their second annual charity dinner event, Pours 4 Paws in conjunction with the Overton Hotel and Conference Center on August 10th at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $550 for a table of eight and includes a four course dinner designed by the executive chef at the Overton complimented with a Deep Ellum Beer. Tickets can be purchased by calling 776-7123. For more information go to OvertonHotel.com/events or SouthPlainsSPCA.org.