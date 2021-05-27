Six Flags Hurricane Harbor opens new ride, Banzai Pipeline

ARLINGTON, Texas – Six Flags Over Texas, the company’s flagship park and the Thrill Capital of Texas, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest waterpark in North Texas, features more than 40 rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are the premier destinations for thrilling family fun.

This week they are announcing a new ride, Banzai Pipeline.

For more information, visit www.sixflags.com