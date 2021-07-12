SkyGardens offers fresh cut flowers locally grown by the Richarson family

LUBBOCK, Texas – Farming has been in Skyler’s family for generations, but no one before them had ever considered farming flowers. In the recent year, she began to see the need for locally grown flowers. From that moment, Skyler fell in love with the idea of recreating SkyGardens, and my parents dove right in with me. With love and support shown to them from all sides by friends and family, the family is embarking on a new journey. They are excited, nervous, and ready to get things rolling.

They offer fresh market bouquets filled with beautiful seasonal flowers come spring time, and in the winter share some Christmas cheer with their wreaths and garlands made with freshly cut tree limbs. Check out more here.