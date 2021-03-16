Skyview Restaurant Launches To-Go Pizza Kitchen

LUBBOCK, Texas - Despite the continued COVID-19 pandemic, cancer screening remains a public health priority. Existing disparities will likely increase without deliberate focus to address known barriers to cancer screening along with additional challenges related to the pandemic. During Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society (ACS) is encouraging people to talk to their doctor about colorectal cancer screening tests. Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States when men and women are combined.

This year, an estimated 149,500 cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S., including 11,280 in Texas. and about 52,980 people will die from the disease. Black Americans have the highest colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates of all racial groups in the U.S. Reasons for racial/ethnic disparities in colorectal cancer are complex, but largely reflect differences in risk factor prevalence and health care access, both of which are related to socioeconomic status.