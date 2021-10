LUBBOCK, Texas– Skyviews Restaurant located on the top floor of the Texas Tech Plaza Building is finally back open for lunch and dinner this season! Executive Chef, Jason Lindley and General Manager, Gary Danhof are proud to serve the Lubbock community along with help from Texas Tech students! You can enjoy a buffet style lunch from 11-1 p.m. and even a new dinner series on special dates from 6-7:30 p.m. There are only three dinner series left so go book your table today!