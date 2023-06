LUBBOCK, Texas—Make the short drive to Slaton, Texas to celebrate 100 years with Slaton Bakery on Saturday, June 10 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The bakery opened in 1923 and is still in its original location at 109 South 9th Street. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy free food, games, live music and more. The bakery will be open to fill your sweet cravings. Find out more on Facebook at Slaton Bakery.