LUBBOCK, Texas-It’s the 1st Texas Banana Pudding Festival at Slaton Bakery Saturday, September 2 at 10:00 a.m. They will be serving up four puddings for you to enjoy with your “Puddin Passes” for $20.00. You can also enjoy a setting of artisans, cooks, crafters and live musicians! A portion of the proceeds will also benefit local charities. The bakery opened in 1923 and is still in its original location at 109 South 9th Street. Find out more on Facebook at Slaton Bakery.