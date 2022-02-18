If you haven’t heard Smokin X before or John Reeves, this is a name and brand you need to remember. He is one of the best Pitmasters in the country. Award winning BBQ cook and caterer. John has come out with a line of meat seasonings. One is called Simply Beef and the other Simply Pecan. They are available locally at ACE Hardware and The Outdoor Chef.

We also got a sneak peek at this years Raider Red Meats BBQ & Ribeye Championship KCBS Certified competition that is held on the Texas Tech Campus. So mark your calendars now for August 19-20 and it’s a secret but he teased us by telling us he can’t announce the Raider Rumble cooks until maybe May of this year.

I”m telling you if he teaches a class locally, you want to be there!

For more information all Smokin X has going on check them out online at smokinxbbq.com