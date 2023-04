LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the inaugural S’more Fun Run 5K and Kid’s Mile benefitting renovations out at Camp Rio Blanco Girl Scout Camp! Join this group as they raise funds to ensure outdoor experiences for generations to come. Three race options: 5K, Fun Run (1 mile) and Virtual Run. Camp Rio Blanco is celebrating their 65th Anniversary with an upcoming event to come out and visit the camp site at our Gatherings event during the weekend of June 9 through 11. Find out more at crbcircleoffriends.org.