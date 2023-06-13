LUBBOCK, Texas—Petticoats on the Prairie Vintage Market is happening on June 16 and 17 at the WTC Coliseum in Snyder, Texas. There will be more than 75 vendors with vintage and repurposed treasures, furniture, boutiques, western art, home décor, antiques, handmade goods, gourmet food vendors and cool junk! Grab a bite from one of the three food trucks that will be on site. Find our more at facebook.com/petticoatsontheprairie or send an email to potp@outlook.com.